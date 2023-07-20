Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Beach-goers rejoice as swimming is back on for Presque Isle beaches.

A “Restricted Swimming” advisory posted on July 19 for Beaches 6 and 8 has now been lifted, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Beach areas posted under a Swimming Advisory are still open to the public for swimming, sunbathing, and other recreational opportunities. Beaches posted as Restricted Swimming will remain open for sunbathing and recreation activities, however swimming will not be allowed and patrons will be directed to other beaches if they would like to swim.

According to Erie County Department of Health protocol, if E. coli counts are between 235 and 999 CFU per 100 mL of water, a swimming advisory is posted on that beach.

If levels are above 999 CFU per 100 mL, restricted swimming is posted for that beach. A swimming advisory will remain until a bacteria count of 235 CFU per 100 mL or less is obtained.

To reduce the risk of illness during a swimming advisory, DCNR recommends beach-goers take these precautions:

• Avoid swallowing lake water;

• Wash your hands before handling food;

• Avoid swimming with an open cut or wound, or if you are experiencing an illness; and

• Minimize water contact if lake levels are high, heavy rains have just ended, or strong winds are blowing from the west.

As of now, Presque Isle beaches are currently open and available for swimming.