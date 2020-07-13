Restricted swimming that was posted yesterday at Beach 11 has been lifted

For public safety, testing of swimming waters is performed twice weekly.

According to Erie County Department of Health protocol, if E. coli counts are between 235 and 999 CFU per 100 mL of water, a Swimming Advisory is posted on that beach.

If levels are above 999 CFU per 100 mL, Restricted Swimming is posted for that beach. Re-testing has begun and will be performed daily.

A Swimming Advisory will remain until a bacteria count of 235 CFU per 100 mL or less is obtained.

Beach areas posted under a Swimming Advisory are still open to the public for swimming, sunbathing, and other recreational opportunities.

Beaches posted as Restricted Swimming will remain open for sunbathing and recreation activities, however swimming will not be allowed and patrons will be directed to other beaches if they would like to swim.

During a Swimming Advisory, to reduce the risk of illness, it is recommended that beach users take the following precautions:

Avoid swallowing lake water.

Wash your hands before handling food.

Avoid swimming with an open cut or wound, or if you are experiencing an illness.

Minimize water contact if lake levels are high, heavy rains have just ended, or strong winds are blowing from the west.

Presque Isle has thirteen regulated swimming beaches. Beaches are all open and are available for swimming.

In addition to the seven miles of wide sandy surf-type swimming beaches, Presque Isle State Park has been nationally recognized for its 13.5 mile paved multi-purpose trail encircling the peninsula which provides outstanding scenic vistas of Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie and is enjoyed by bicyclists, in-line skaters, joggers and walkers alike.

Fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, bird watching, picnicking and an array of winter sports activities are but a few of the recreational opportunities that are available year round at Presque Isle State Park.