The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township.

The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time.

The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the 50-foot bridge.

Creating the restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 6,200 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

A listing of northwest bridges posted with weight restrictions is available here.