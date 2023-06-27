(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Vehicle restrictions have been placed in Wayne Township, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

PennDOT announced on Tuesday that the restrictions are active on Plank Road (Route 2027) in Erie County from the Warren County line to the New York state line.

The roadway is now restricted to a weight limit of 10 tons. Vehicles exceeding the posted weight limit are required to use alternate routes.

You can check up on conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.