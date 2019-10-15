Results are in for the Roar on the Shore Survey

The City of Erie Administration is now evaluating new data that takes a look at bringing Roar on the Shore back downtown.

More than 100 businesses and home owners have voiced their opinions about the motorcycle rally and what they think should happen if it were to return to downtown.

Results of a 20 question survey delivered to hundreds of property owners in the downtown area is now moving to another set of eyes.

“Here’s an event that draws a lot of people downtown, so we took that data and let that voice be heard, but then gave it to the administration…” said John Buchna, Executive Director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

“One of the things that surprised me is a lot of the downtown businesses really seem to want it back and that certainly is a positive. We certainly are open to conversation,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The survey results also favor shortening the rally to three days and to spread out the event so businesses are not blocked off by other vendors or tents. There is also still the question of paying for police overtime and security.

“What Ralph had submitted to us, we have additional questions and there were some additional expenses that didn’t seem to be included in that. There’s definitely more conversation. We are certainly open to Roar on the Shore coming back,” said Mayor Schember.

Mayor Schember further explained that some of the loopholes in the original proposal involved how the city would be reimbursed on major expenses.