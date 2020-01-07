Results of inspection regarding ceiling collapse at The Reserve at Millcreek to be released

We should soon know whether it is safe or not for tenants at one Millcreek apartment complex to return after a ceiling collapse forced them to evacuate.

The incident happened on December 22, 2019 when a portion of one of the unit’s ceiling at The Reserve at Millcreek apartment complex collapsed, forcing more than 20 people from their apartments.

Township officials, the property manager, and engineers conducted a final inspection of the apartments on Friday.

The results of that inspection were sent to Millcreek Township on Monday afternoon. The findings from that report are expected to be released this afternoon.