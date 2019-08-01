Resurfacing project to begin on Route 6 and Route 886 in Crawford County

PennDOT has announced a resurfacing project in Crawford County that is scheduled to begin next week.

Route 6 and Route 886 in Crawford County will be resurfaced, among other improvements.

The project will improve .78 miles on Route 6 from the intersection with Route 408 to the Cambridge Springs Borough, and the Cambridge Springs Township line; and 1.67 miles of Route 886 from the intersection with Route 408 in Cambridge Springs Borough to near the intersection with Henry Road in Cambridge Springs Township.

Milling, paving, an upgraded guiderail, drainage, curb ramps, and pavement markings work is expected to begin August 5, 2019. The project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan. No detours are expected, but motorists will encounter lane restrictions, with traffic controlled by flaggers.