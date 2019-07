A $6.7 million dollar retail development project is underway in Meadville.

The largest expansion of the project will take place at the former Sandy’s European Market site for 3.5 million dollars.

In addition, Vernon Township will see a 3.2 million dollar retail development at the Dunkin’ Donuts plaza, an O’ Reilly’s Auto Part Store, and a renovation of the Sheetz Convince Store.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.