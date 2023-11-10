With Veteran’s Day Saturday, a decorated vet and Erie native was given the key to the city for his remarkable accomplishments.

General Ed Bolton is a retired U.S. Air Force major general who also served as a senior executive at the Federal Aviation Administration. Bolton was also the senior vice president in the space-defense industry.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said General Bolton is still contributing to society as he is now back at work full time.

Schember said Friday night he is honored to present the key to the general.