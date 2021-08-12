Retired horse jockey returns to Presque Isle Downs after career-ending accident

September 8th, 2020 changed the life for Arienne Cox, a 15-year veteran jockey racing in a routine race at Presque Isle Downs.

“Last year I was basically tragically hurt on the racetrack,” Cox said. “The horses in front of me had an accident and I broad sided them. [I] broke nearly all the bones in my body and it caused my retirement.”

“I have many angels, from Emergicare,” she said. “They really saved my neck. They saved my body, and they got me transported to UPMC Hamot for the trauma care nurses to take care of me.”

On Thursday, cox visited Presque Isle Downs race track almost a year since the accident.

“It was really nice to get back to see them in person, and show them that I am okay” she said, “because a lot of people were so scared look like I wasn’t gonna make it. So it was delightful to be back.”

