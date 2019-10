One of the longest serving members of the Erie County Court Bench has died.

Judge Fred Anthony who served on the Erie County Court Bench for 34 years and retired in 2015 passed away on Sunday.

He spent the majority of his career working juvenile court cases but later moved over to the criminal court division.

He was known for running a tight courtroom, but for also being friendly and approachable off the bench.

Judge Fred Anthony was 84-years-old.