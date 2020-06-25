Retired music teacher brings Summit Township community together through music

1  of  2
A Summit Township man is on a month-long mission to bring some joy to the lives of his neighbors through music.

Retired music teacher David Hetrick says it started Memorial Day weekend when a neighbor complained that most of the summer music concerts had been cancelled and that maybe Dave Hetrick should play in his driveway.

So, Hetrick promised to play for 10 or 15 minutes each morning for 30 days, playing the National Anthem, hymns and other classics. Neighbors say that they love it.

“The people that are here have been fabulous. They are out absolutely every morning at ten o’clock. They come out about five to ten and they’re here and just wonderful. It gives us a chance to hook up and make sure that everybody is okay.” Hetrick said.

Hetrick promised to do 30 days of concerts. Thursday morning is day 32, and he is showing no signs of stopping.

