Retirement community holds annual barbecue continuing a 30-year tradition

One area retirement community did not let the pandemic or rainy weather spoil a 30-year tradition.

For more than three decades, the Westbury United Methodist Retirement Community in Meadville has held a barbecue chicken fair, but things were a little different this year.

Folks could pick up their barbecue chicken through a drive thru style.

“We mainly wanted to make sure that we could do it again because it has become such a tradition to so many folks around Meadville who go to church then come over for a chicken dinner,” said Andy Clawson from Westbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

The event ran on Sunday July 19th from noon until 4 p.m.