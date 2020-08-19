Return of the Undercover Billionaire

The Undercover Billionaire comes back one year after making Erie the focus of a televised business experiment.

Tonight on the Discovery Channel, Glenn Stearns returns to Erie to see how Underdog BBQ is doing but also to make an announcement.

You’ll recall Stearns, using an alias, gave himself 90 days to create a business worth a million dollars. He used a team of local people to help him.

During tonight’s “Return to Erie” episode, Stearns applauded that team for seeing Underdog BBQ through the pandemic shutdown

“When you’re at your darkest and you think it’s the worst it can be, you come out of it…you feel stronger.,” said Glenn Stearns, undercover billionaire, “You get a bigger sense of pride and you come closer together.”