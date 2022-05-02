The return to in-person classes is delayed another day at Erie High School.

The Erie School District announced the delay on Monday, May 2. This comes after promising to make new and improved security upgrades at Erie High School before students could return.

The move is in response to a shooting inside the school when a student allegedly shot another student.

Seniors had been scheduled to return Tuesday, May 3, then a staggered return for the other three grade levels.

That return will now begin for seniors on Wednesday, May 4.

The district is installing metal detectors and new locks on the doors. There will also be improved security cameras.