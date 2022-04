The return to in person learning at Erie High School following the shooting earlier this month will now be delayed.

The district announced an updated return to school schedule on their Facebook page.

On Monday, May 2, there will now be a synchronous remote instruction day.

Seniors will be returning to the building on Tuesday May 3. Juniors will join seniors on May 4.

Sophomores will be returning to school on May 5. Freshmen will be back in the building on May 6.