Return to School Plans Still Up in the Air Around the Area

School districts across the region are facing the same question, how best to pen their buildings to school kids in the middle of a pandemic?

Students will soon be heading back to school, but many are wondering if that will be taking place in a classroom or at home.

“They just want to be planning for the upcoming school year, a lot of what we heard is we can do either plan, but we just need to know,” said Director of Communications and Administration Services at General McLane School District Sarah Grabski.

General McLane School District is currently deciding between two plans, but the administration is leaning towards a half day plan.

Students with a last name beginning from A to J would go to school during the morning session and students with a last name beginning from K to Z would go during the afternoon.

“At middle school and high school levels we would expect the other half of the day to be filled with online instruction, elementary we are still considering whether they’ll just go their half day, like kindergartners they aren’t going to do their other half at home, but some of our other elementary students might have instruction for the other half of the day,” added Grabski.

North East School District is currently offering parents the chance to choose between in-person learning as well as three alternative options including live streaming, cyber and home schooling.

“This is not new to North East School District, it’s a world wide issue, we will do the best that we can to provide a safe environment and we will make changes and as needed up to the first day of school August 25th,” said North East School District Superintendent Dr. Michele Spurgeon Hartzell.

Parents in the district are being asked to complete an online survey that includes the selection of learning and transportation options by August 1st.