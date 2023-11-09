(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie Police Department announced Thursday they’re auctioning off another motorcycle to benefit their current fleet of vehicles.

Erie Police will be auctioning off a police model 2009 Harley Davidson FLHTP Electra Glide through Municibid until Tuesday, November 21 at noon.

The vehicle is a six-speed bike with a twin Cam 103 engine and 44,753 miles on it.

The motorcycle has already been inspected and the wheelbox will be included with the purchase of the bike. All police sirens, siren speakers, and emergency lighting will also be removed from it.

Any with questions about the auction can contact Bureau Chief of City of Erie Fleet and Maintenance Randy Higley at 814-881-3063, while bids can placed on Municibid here.