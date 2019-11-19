Reverend Jabo stepping down as President of Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria, and Mother Teresa Academy

Reverend Scott W. Jabo—President of Cathedral Preparatory School, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy—announced today that this year will be the Reverend’s last year serving as President.

Father Jabo was ordained a priest in 1990 and has been with the school for over 20 years. He began as assistant headmaster of Cathedral Prep in 1999 and became headmaster the following year.

In 2009, he became the president of Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy, and then in 2017 he took on the responsibilities as President of Mother Teresa Academy, as well.

This summer, The Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of Erie, and Father Jabo met to discuss his assignment, ultimately agreeing this would be his last year serving as President. His ministry as a Catholic priest is needed in other areas to address the increasing spiritual and sacramental needs of the people of the Diocese of Erie.

Father Jabo states in a letter to faculty and staff, “The timing is right. Next summer, I will have been ordained a priest for 30 years and I will have completed 20 years as head of the school. As I look back, I see that much has been accomplished by the team of people with whom I have been blessed to work and who have worked so tirelessly at the school. I am very proud of and thankful for what we have been able to achieve. The school is in good shape and poised to face future challenges.”

Bishop Persico has expressed his gratitude for Father Jabo’s ministry.

“I am grateful to Father Jabo for his 20 years of unselfish service to Catholic education at Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy,” Bishop Persico said. “He has done a fantastic job as an administrator and educator, and the schools are on solid ground today because of his skills and leadership. Father Jabo truly understands what it means to be a Diocesan priest. He is committed to serving the needs of the diocese, not any particular ministry or parish.”

The timing of the announcement will allow for a national search for the next leader of Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy, and Mother Teresa Academy. That search will begin in January 2020.