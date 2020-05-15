Revitalization plans for downtown Erie continue amid COVID-19 pandemic

Construction and plans to enhance downtown Erie are restarting amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This coming after the EDDC and the Erie Downtown Partnership update City Council members during a study session.

The COVID-19 pandemic is actually giving the EDDC and the Erie Downtown Partnership new ideas to transform the city, while taking health precautions.

Revitalization of downtown Erie continues after construction came to a halt for two months. The lack of public meetings gives the EDDC the chance to focus on enhancing final plans for areas, including North Park Row.

“We’ve had plenty of work to do behind the scenes like finishing the designs for buildings, finishing construction documents, recruiting tenants, issuing leases and giving documents out to bid.” said John Persinger, CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The EDDC is also reviewing plans for the three-story commercial building on 5th and State Street. That could include similar architecture to other buildings on State Street. A second round of interviews is also underway for spots inside the new food hall on North Park Row.

The EDDC also looks to change it’s dining options, which would help with the safety precautions for its guests.

“We are shifting to some more online ordering to some more pickups, delivery options and that is something that will ensure people can remain at a distance while enjoying a great culinary town that we have in the city.” Persinger said.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is also looking to give a helping hand to businesses in need.

“We announced a grant that we received from the county gaming revenue that can help enable some of the businesses to reopen, to reestablish connections with its customers and doing so safely.” said John Buchna, CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Buchna says this pandemic creates new opportunities for business owners once they receive the green light to reopen.

“You’re looking at different processes and different procedures. Some have even looked at the reality of ‘should we do take out?’ Now that they are doing take out, that’s another revenue stream that they now have going into future of online or inside dining.” Buchna said.

The EDDC still looks to complete the new food hall dining facility by the first quarter of 2021.