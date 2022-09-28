The air was filled with the sounds of music and dance at Penn State Behrend’s Reed Union building Wednesday afternoon.

The Calpulli Dance Company of Mexico provided those in attendance with a sampling of traditional Mexican music and dance. Wednesday’s performance kicked off the 2022-2023 Rhythms of Life series.

Alberto Lopez, Calpulli Dance Company’s director, demonstrated to the audience some of the steps the dancers performed.

“I had this idea to bring those traditions from Mexico and share with other people who are not Mexican or Latino to know each other better,” said Alberto Lopez, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company director.

This performance was a part of Behrend’s Rhythms of Life series and was free and open to the public. Next month’s performance is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 and will highlight songs and dances of South Africa.