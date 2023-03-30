The community now has access to a brand-new UPMC facility.

UPMC Rehabilitation Institute had a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday morning. Formally known as the UPMC Centers for Rehab, the rehabilitation center has moved about two miles down West 26th Street.

The facility now has better accessibility, more parking and more private treatment rooms.

“We just want to serve the community, give them the best patient care and give them patient access. Being able to serve both Millcreek and Erie in our new location is huge,” said Shannon Will, facility director and women’s health physical therapist.

The move also gave UPMC the ability to start a new amputee clinic.