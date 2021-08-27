Ribbon cutting held for new housing along Parade Street

A housing community that was dedicated Friday, Midtown Revitalization, is bringing new apartments to the area.

For the past 14 months, the Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS) has been renovating homes along Parade Street.

The housing consists of one to three bedroom apartments with on-site security, management offices and high energy efficiency standards.

“Tested through an energy star rating process. It does mean a lot when it comes to breathing diseases and things like that to have really quality construction and quality air…,” said Matthew Good, Chief Executive Officer, Housing and Neighborhood Development Service.

Good says the housing will provide residents with a quality and safe environment to live.

Visit hands-erie.org for more information on HANDS and available housing.

