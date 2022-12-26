One local apartment complex now has heat, after leaving tenants in the cold the last couple of days.

A maintenance worker with Richford Arms on State Street said that the heat is back on in the building for all the tenants, as a number of residents were not happy with the situation.

Daniel Summerlin, a Richford Arms Apartments resident, has lived there for two years and said he had no heat or hot water since Friday.

“I don’t think there could have been a worse weekend for it. As you said, this is a holiday weekend and nobody is around and all of a sudden everything goes straight to hell in a handbasket,” said Summerlin.

We reached out to the management at Richford Arms but have not heard back from them.