Richford Arms to receive 27 million dollar upgrade

An affordable housing building is about to undergo a 27 million dollar make over.

The hefty investment is a result of multiple organizations working together.

We spoke to city leaders about what this investment means for the downtown community.

Community leaders are celebrating the investment of one Boston based real estate company with contributions from one local company.

After months of planning, representatives from a Boston based real estate company, Beacon Communities, announced their plan to upgrade Richford Arms.

Richford Arms is an affordable housing building located on State Street.

Community members gathered at the Erie Art Museum to celebrate the project as part of the revitalization f the downtown area.

“To be part of a moment in time in a city such as Erie where investment in the preservation and redevelopment of affordable housing goes hand and hand with all this wider downtown revitalization is really just a pleasure and a thrill for us,” said Josh Cohen, Beacon Communities.

This project is a 27 million dollar makeover.

Cohen said that upgrades include a new entrance for residents, a raised outdoor terrace, and a new two story addition to the North side of the building.

The addition would make room for a new laundry room, a fitness center, support offices, and six new apartments.

One representative from Erie Insurance said that they wanted to contribute to this investment in affordable housing.

“We do appreciate the necessity of having equitable housing. It just kind of stands by our own values of our entire community of generations,” said Christina Marsh, Diversity and Community Development Officer at Erie Insurance.

Mayor Joe Schember and other community leaders said that these kinds of housing improvements are needed in the downtown area.

“This isn’t income. This is low-income housing and medium income housing, but I’m really proud that this is in the heart of Erie,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

“It’s great to see investment in so many properties to create a welcoming, vibrant, dense, diverse, downtown,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie Insurance is contributing a three million dollar loan to the project as part of their commitment to downtown.