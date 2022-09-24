Richard “Rick” D. Weaver, of Rick Weaver Buick GMC, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Erie Times-News.

He was 76. Weaver died after a brief stay at UPMC Hamot, where he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W 38th Street, Erie, PA. A service will be held at Wayside Presbyterian Church,1208 Asbury Road, Erie, PA, at 11 am on Saturday, September 24th.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite Erie charity or The Erie Community Foundation. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com