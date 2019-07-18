Riders come together to remember Alan Mele

Friends, family, and riders all came together to remember one of their own. Alan Mele was a big supporter of not just Roar on the Shore, but also Erie. A memorial ride was held this morning to remember his life.

The ride started at Soldiers and Sailors, then headed to the Big Backyard Children’s Garden, which he helped to build. There, a plaque was presented in his honor. His wife Cheryl said the turn out is very humbling.

“This community meant a lot to him, people trusted him. He was an individual that they knew they could count on,” said Cheryl Mele, wife of Alan Mele.

At the Soldiers and Sailors home, a gun solute was held along with the playing of taps.