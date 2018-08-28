Local News

Ridge's kind words of admiration for Senator John McCain

One of the people who consider Senator McCain a personal friend is former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge, who began his political career in Erie. 

Ridge campaigned with McCain in 2008 and was considered a contender for Vice President as McCain worked to gain the advantage in the swing state.  Ridge remembers his friend as a man who would not be defeated.  He says, "John McCain was not born to be defeated; by captors, by politicians or by cancer. His will is too strong; it's indomitable... it's relentless... it's John."

Ridge says that McCain's life of service is something that can be respected and admired by all Americans, regardless of political party.    
 

