Ridge’s condition raises stroke awareness

There has been no update today on the condition of former Pennsylvania governor Tom Ridge, who suffered a stroke on Wednesday.

In light of Ridge’s recent stroke, we spoke with neurological specialists at UPMC Hamot about the severity of strokes.

A stroke is when there is decreased blood flow to the brain, which causes that part of the brain to die.

Symptoms include changes in speech, facial weakness and weakening of one side of the body. They are the leading cause of long-term disabilities

“So, strokes can leave you with weakness or trouble with your words,” said, neurohospitalist Trevor Phinney. “With time and with therapy, the symptoms can improve from when you’ve had the stroke. But, sometimes those symptoms can be long lasting, depending on what the symptoms of your stroke are.”

Time is key when someone suffers a stroke, and the likelihood for long-term effects increases the longer someone goes without medical care.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list