It’s the busiest single day on the hunting calendar by far, and annually causes about half a million people to do whatever they can to get into the woods.

That’s according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Saturday marked the beginning of rifle deer season across the commonwealth.

It continues Sunday and runs through Saturday, December, 9.

Hunters are permitted to harvest one antlered deer per license year and an antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

“Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season is truly a tradition unlike any other. We’ve got lots of deer and lots of hunters pursuing them, some from camps far from home, others in woodlots and fields near where they live. But all share the same passion for wildlife, hunting and conservation. That’s something special,” said Bryan Burhans, the executive director of the game commission.