RISE Erie Peach expected to open Feb. 2021

Medical marijuana continues to be on the rise in the state of Pennsylvania.

Now the second RISE Erie Dispensary will soon welcome patients. RISE will soon open its second dispensary at 1950 Rotunda Dr. on Peach Street.

This opening will double RISE Erie’s workforce from about 25 employees to between 50 and 55.

The new location will be known as RISE Erie Peach. RISE Erie Peach will be the 14th dispensary in Pennsylvania and 52nd in the country.

“Somebody that has arthritis that can’t get down on the floor and play with their grandchildren, sometimes they use our product for a couple of weeks and they have miraculous results,” said Jill Beck, director community engagement, GTI.

RISE Erie Peach is expected to open sometime in February 2021.