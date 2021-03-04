RISE Erie Peach presents $27,000 check to Community Shelter Services

The opening of a new marijuana dispensary on upper Peach Street is helping more than patients.

The RISE Erie Peach street locating announcing that the proceeds from the dispensary’s first day would be donated to Community Shelter Services.

The company has a long standing relationship with the emergency shelter charity.

The relationship paid off when the company made good on its word and presented a check for $27,000.

RISE Erie Peach is the second store in the area from Green Thumb Industries. The first is on West 8th Street in the city.