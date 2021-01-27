Rise Erie to open new dispensary on Peach Street

The use and sale of medical marijuana continues to be on the rise in the state of Pennsylvania.

The Rise Dispensary in Erie County will soon open a second location.

Many patients who have had to deal with long waits on West 8th street can now look forward to a much easier access.

From a sports store and former fitness facility to a medical marijuana dispensary, Rise Erie on Peach Street will be the fourteenth dispensary in Erie.

This dispensary is located off of Peach Street near Tinseltown in the former Planet Fitness.

The dispensary will sell medical marijuana produced here in Erie.

“We grow in Danville, PA to our rhythm brand and Dr. Solmn’s and Ann Shine products are all cultivated and grown and processed right here in Pennsylvania. Anything in Pennsylvania is,” said Jill Beck, Director of Community Engagement.

In order to access what some would call “Mary Jane,” you would need to have certification from your physician.

There are 25 physicians in Erie County who are able to certify patients.

“Somebody that has arthritis that can’t get down on the floor and play with their grandchild and sometimes they use our product for a couple of weeks and they’re having miraculous results,” said Beck.

Those who visit this new location will have easier access because it is larger than the West 8th Street location.

“The lines that you’re seeing down on 8th Street not normal not anything that we would like to see continue. All of those patients that you see outside are protected under HIPPA law regulations, so their privacy is very, very important to us,” said Beck.

The new dispensary will double the workforce from 25 employees to between 50 and 55.

For those certified, there will be a process to enter the facility. First you must reserve your place online.

Then before you arrive inside, you would have to buzz in, scan your medical marijuana card and once you’re cleared you’ll wait in the waiting area.

Rise Erie Peach is expected to open sometime in February.