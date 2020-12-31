Rise in engagement ring sales seen before end of 2020

Many are sending off 2020 with something positive that involves a lot of planning in 2021.

Engagements are on the rise closing out the year.

According to Dahlkemper’s Jewelry, they have seen a large increase in sales this holiday.

The owner says many credit this to couples, saying if they can make it through a pandemic together they can make it through anything. It is also noticed that many shopping were looking to shop local this year.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the local support to shop local. I am literally getting chills right now thinking about how grateful we are because so many people chose to buy locally,” says Christne Dahlkemper, owner of Dahlkemper’s Jewelry.

Dahlkempers says 2020 has brought a lot of change to the store as they work to keep everything safe for customers and staff.