Rise Meadville medical marijuana dispensary open for business

The doors are officially open at the first medical marijuana dispensary in the Meadville area.

Rise Meadville is located in the Park Avenue Plaza. It is operated by Green Thumb Industries, which already operates Rise dispensaries in Erie and Summit Township. This facility includes a unique option.

Once a reservation is made online, it can be picked up inside or by using the drive-thru of the dispensary.

“This facility is a former bank and the drive-thru was there anyway. So, we’re taking advantage of that service.” said Jill Beck, Director of Community Engagement for Green Thumb Industries.

All profits from opening day will be donated to Women’s Services in Crawford County.