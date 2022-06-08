Gas prices have been continuing to rise. The everyday Erie commuter has certainly felt the pain from the pumps.

It is impacting just about every budget, from individual homeowners to larger communities.

Here is more about how townships have had to navigate this unplanned-for-problem.

We spoke to Millcreek Township today to see how severely this issue is impacting emergency services, their responses, and overall spending.

The treasurer of Millcreek states that while gas prices have gone up, it does not impact township services the same way that it would residents.

Millcreek Township and other townships allot a specific amount towards gas going into the start of a fiscal year.

Millcreek also plans to pave 28 miles of roads this year and that will also consume a great amount of gas.

Millcreek’s treasurer told us where exactly this money is coming from.

“Right now it looks like we’re going to run a favorable balance on our health insurance so that’ll help cover some of that, and then the other expenses. We have other positions that were in the budget, but haven’t been filled. That’ll help as well,” said Mark Zaksheske, Millcreek Township Treasurer.

The township is exempt from certain gas taxes, but the costs have still been higher than anticipated.

Due to this, they have been forced to edit their budget alongside the flocculating gas prices.

The Belle Valley Fire Department also gets their supply of gas from Millcreek.

As for volunteers, they are still hanging on and doing well.

And even with the rising prices in gas, the Belle Valley Fire Department said that they have been functioning without interruptions.

“We’re status quo. We’re actually doing quite well this year as far as responses, members, things like that. We have nothing to complain about from our standpoint right now for manpower. We’re quite happy with the situation,” said Jeff Skoniecki, President of Belle Valley Fire Department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Another tip that the Belle Valley Fire Department also mentioned is not to hoard gas. It can become a serious fire hazard, especially if you store it inside your home.

Beyond that, it seems likely emergency services will continue to function as planned.