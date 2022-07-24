Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard on State Street held their grand opening this weekend.

Even though Rita’s has been opened since February, the owner decided to wait until this weekend to hold a grand opening.

When Rita’s first opened they did not have all of the supplies they needed, or all of the flavors for the custard or Italian ice.

Now that they are receiving more shipments, they felt it was best to officially hold their grand opening.

“We finally have been able to get cups, lids, and flavors in regularly. So we thought now is the best time and anytime is a good time for a celebration. We haven’t used any of our grand opening, so we decided to do it now,” said Liz Brown, Owner of Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard.