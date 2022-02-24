Erie residents now have a new sweet treat shop in downtown Erie.

The new Rita’s location opened its doors Thursday.

The staff of the popular custard shop says they are excited about opening as delays in their supply has posed a problem for their many attempts to open.

The Rita’s experience of Italian ice, frozen custard and happiness has searched for a new location to serve the community, and the revitalization of downtown Erie contributed to the sweet treat shop finding its new home.

“Being able to bring this experience to downtown is so exciting. I have been wanting to do Rita’s for about 10 years, not knowing where I wanted to put it. When the development started downtown, it was the perfect opportunity,” said Elizabeth Brown, Owner of Rita’s in downtown Erie.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Rita’s is accepting applications for anyone seeking employment. The staff has 15 vacant spots looking to be filled.