One of the biggest local sports rivalries returns as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns for Monday Night NFL football.

With Erie being in close proximity to both Cleveland and Pittsburgh, fanbases around the region are divided.

We stopped at Otis 12 Bar and Grill, located at 3702 W 12th St., and spoke to members of a divided house — the husband, a Browns fan, and the wife, a Steelers fan.

“It has been very difficult. I have learned how to on occasion cheer for the Steelers, which has been hard to swallow, but I’ve come a long way. But tonight, we’re each cheering for our own team,” said Michael Liberatore, Browns fan.

“I was raised in a household that was always big Pittsburgh Steelers fans, so we make the most of it,” said Robin Liberatore, Steelers fan.