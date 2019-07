One Fountain Street in Cambridge Springs is home to the new Riverside Brewery.

The brewery sits on the spot occupied for generations by the Riverside Inn. The Inn burned to the ground back in May of 2017.

You will be able to get the delicious fresh beer brewed on site, and also enjoy great meals from locally sourced food. Even the Coffee and soda is local.

The Riverside Brewing Company is owned and operated by Jason and Deanna Howles.