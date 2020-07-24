Riverside Brewing Company Celebrating One Year Anniversary

The Riverside Brewing Company opened exactly one year ago on July 24th with the company opening on the site of the historic Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs.

It wasn’t the year the owners and staff were expecting after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, ownership said the business is doing well by expanding outdoor seating and drawing visitors from Pittsburgh and Cleveland after a busy first six months.

“So we are doing what we need to do right now to make sure we’re in compliance and following all the rules and regulations so hopefully someday soon we’re able to fully operate as we did when we first opened,” said Manager of Riverside Brewing Company Kristina Callan.

The company is celebrating during the one year anniversary weekend by offering two new beers and offering a variety of food and drink specials.