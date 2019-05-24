Riverside Brewing Company's "Growler Hour" gives guests a taste of what's to come

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The parking lot of an up and coming brewery was packed for a party.

Riverside Brewing Company kicking off their first "Growler Hour" of the season Thursday night. The brewery, located at the former Riverside Inn site in Cambridge Springs, serving up food and brews to guests. Tonight's event giving people a taste of what's to come once the brewery's doors open to the public. "We want people to taste the beer, taste the food and get people excited and engaged. We're all about community so events like this get us excited as well", says Riverside Brewing Company owner, Deanna Howles. "Growler Hour" happens every Thursday in the parking lot until the brewery opens. That is when the party gets moved to the patio.

The owner is hoping to open the doors in the next six to eight weeks.