Riverside Brewing officially opens its doors to the public

Riverside Brewing Company has officially opened its doors to the public. The former Riverside Inn called the location home, but now it is all about craft beer and food.

From the second the doors opened there were people flooding into the brewery. The location, now under new owners, has a new maple syrup twist. As the clock ticked up to 11 a.m. the anticipation grew as Ray Barber waited for a chance to glance inside the new Riverside Brewing Company.

It has been over two years since a blaze completely destroyed the Riverside Inn. However, today the new building is stylized as a rustic barn.

One customer we find who was excited to take a look inside is Veronica Gambill-Harden. It’s the location where she married her now late-husband.

“I got a lot of memories here from coming and eating lunch with my husband and my family. I decided to come down and see what the brewery has to offer,” said Veronica Gambill-Harden, attendee of the grand opening.

It was nothing but smiles for Gambill-Harden as she took a look around the building.

“It’s beautiful. I was just telling my girlfriend that I’m with this afternoon that they have the big Riverside Inn sign on the wall. Everything is just beautiful,” said Gambill-Harden.

One pleasant surprise for guests when they come to the Riverside Brewery is the historical memorabilia throughout the restaurant, like the sign.

Co-owner Deanna Howles said she and her husband are happy to have the business back to the location that meant so much to the community.

“It’s just been fun. We’re excited to open up, and allow the staff to offer the full menu and get everyone that wants to come visit us,” said Deanna Howles, Co-owner, Riverside Brewing.

Another twist to an old favorite, the Howles family incorporate their maple farm into the brewery.

“It’s really fun to promote local agriculture in the area that we’re fortunate to have,” said Howles.

The craft beers will use maple syrup from the farm to make new flavors for craft beer.

They will be brewing on location. They have a brewing ledge so guests can sit and watch as they brew the beer.