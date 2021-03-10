Riverside Golf Course in Cambridge Springs purchased by four local gentlemen

Riverside Golf Course in Cambridge Springs has been purchased by four local gentlemen — Darin T. Foltz, James R. Loehrke, Zachary D. Hale and Jeremy J. Ball.

A renovation to the 34-year-old facility is being planned. Also, 40 new golf carts will be added to the courses current fleet.

Leagues and tournaments are being planned for and anyone interested should contact the course.

The remodel will include a complete dining/lounge rehab with the new restaurant, The Rambler, which will serve contemporary, American Cuisine.

The former banquet facility is being transformed into The Kelly Ballroom, which pays homage to the Hotel Kelly that once stood on the land prior to 1915.

Also planned is a reconfiguration of the pro-shop with many highly anticipated changes. The exterior façade will be painted, new roof is being planned and exterior signage is in the works.

The ownership team includes:

Darin Foltz who graduated from Cambridge Springs High School and Edinboro University but currently lives in Kansas City. He is excited for the opportunity to take his leadership skills and experience to bring his family back home and restore the Riverside to its former glory.

James R. Loehrke with two decades of ownership at Green Prosthetics and Orthotics Lives in Edinboro and is excited to apply his experience and knowledge to bring life into this opportunity and build something great for the community.

Zachary D. Hale: High school math and business teacher with dual degrees from the University of Pittsburgh in both Economics and Business. Grew up in Cambridge Springs and lives there currently with his family. Excited to combine his business knowledge and experience with his passion for golf to help revitalize this important piece of the community.

Jeremy J. Ball: Was the former manager of the Riverside Inn and Riverside Brewery. He is also a graduate of Cambridge Springs High School and Penn State University. After working for years in State College and Philadelphia he moved home in 2014 to be closer to family. His passion for the Cambridge Springs community and its continued revitalization are what drives him in his work.

Riverside Golf will be ready for play within the next several weeks and the interior of the building is slated for a May 1 opening.