Riverside Music Festival taking place this weekend

The Riverside Music Festival will have three days full of music at the Riverside Brewing Company.

Along with listening to guitarists playing good music, residents can expect to see 30+ vendors selling products.

Justin Moyar, Festival Director, says many can expect to experience the wine tasting that will be offered this year. Moyar says the festival experience would be a reset for when the building turned to ashes.

Besides that, we have the outside event. It’s kind of new to us, so it’s kind of a reset for when the building burned down and we were inside. Already, it looks like it’s shaping up to be a great event.

