East Lake Road eastbound and Water Street will be closed starting Thursday, August 5th for the next three weeks, according to the Harborcreek Township Sewer Authority.

A detour will take traffic up Franklin Avenue to Buffalo Road, then East on Buffalo Road to Nagle Road.

Visit harborcreek.org/departments/services/sewer-authority/ for more information.

