A section of Route 5 (East 12th Street) in the City of Erie will be closed to through traffic on June 20 due to railroad work.

CSX Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of East 12th Street and Downing Avenue.

A detour will be posted using Franklin Avenue, East Lake Road and the Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034).

In a news release, PennDOT reminded motorists to slow down while driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com.