PennDOT announced that Route 215 (Summerville Road) in Springfield Township will be closed due to railroad work.

The closure will be to through traffic from August 1 to August 5, 2022.

According to PennDOT, CN Railway will be fixing the railroad crossing north of the intersection of Old Albion Road (Route 3013) and Route 215.

A detour will be posted using Route 20 to Route 18 to Route 6N to Old Albion Road.