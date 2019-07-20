Road Closures due to Flooding

Oil City, PA – The following state roads state roads are closed to through traffic due to flooding:

Crawford County

Fish Flats Road/Sparta Street/Britton Road (Route 1041) from Garland Street in Centerville Borough to White Road in Rome Township.

Johnson Road/Hydetown Road/Gresham Road (Route 2029) from Washington Street in Oil Creek Township to Main Street in Hydetown Borough.

Faunce Town Road (Route 2017) from Washington Street in Troy Township to Maple Hill Road in Troy Township.

Venango County

Deep Hollow Road (Route 3025) from Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township to Route 322 in Cranberry Township.

The roadways are expected to reopened when the water recedes and conditions permit.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.