Road closures for upcoming Color Run announced

The Color Run is returning to downtown Erie on Saturday, August 10, leading to several road closures during the event.

This is the fifth time the event has been hosted in Erie since 2014. The Color Run is a 5K race where people start out wearing white, then get doused in color throughout the race.

The following roads will be closed beginning Friday, August 9:

State Street between North and South Park Row will be closed beginning at noon

State Street between South Park Row and 7th Street will be closed beginning at 5 p.m.

The following roads will be closed beginning Saturday, August 10:

West 6th Street between State Street and Sassafras Street

Sassafras Street between West 6th Street and West 10th Street

West 10th Street between Sassafras Street and Raspberry Street

Liberty Street between West 10th Street and West 11th Street

West 11th Street between Liberty Street and State Street

State Street between West 11th Street and West 6th Street

Roads will begin to open as final groups of runners pass. All roads should be open by 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10. Registration is still open for the event. For more information you can visit their website.